Squarepoint Ops LLC Buys 135,015 Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its stake in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 263.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 186,360 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 135,015 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $31,679,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in UPS. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of United Parcel Service in the first quarter worth about $25,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 131.3% during the 1st quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 155 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the period. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. grew its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 76.2% during the 1st quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 185 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. West Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. acquired a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. 55.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on UPS shares. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of United Parcel Service from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $150.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of United Parcel Service from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of United Parcel Service from a “c” rating to an “a” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. United Parcel Service has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $204.92.

United Parcel Service stock traded down $0.75 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $212.48. 37,015 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,509,412. The company has a market cap of $184.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.06, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a twelve month low of $117.54 and a twelve month high of $219.59. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $209.71.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The transportation company reported $2.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $1.05. The firm had revenue of $22.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.62 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 5.87% and a return on equity of 193.06%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.15 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 10.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 24th were issued a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 21st. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.92%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.57%.

About United Parcel Service

United Parcel Service, Inc operates as a logistics and package delivery company that provides supply chain management services. Its logistics services include transportation, distribution, contract logistics, ground freight, ocean freight, air freight, customs brokerage, insurance, and financing. The firm operates through the following segments: U.S.

