Squarepoint Ops LLC Buys 17,665 Shares of Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR)

Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its stake in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) by 108.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,026 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,665 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Monolithic Power Systems worth $12,018,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Newfound Research LLC bought a new stake in Monolithic Power Systems during the 1st quarter worth approximately $49,000. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Monolithic Power Systems in the 1st quarter valued at $53,000. Nvwm LLC bought a new position in Monolithic Power Systems in the 1st quarter valued at $53,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Monolithic Power Systems by 102.6% in the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 156 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Monolithic Power Systems in the 1st quarter valued at $62,000. Institutional investors own 92.50% of the company’s stock.

MPWR stock traded up $6.48 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $411.48. 2,522 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 369,588. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $356.45. The company has a market cap of $18.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 112.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.89. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $235.62 and a 12 month high of $407.27.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $254.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $242.43 million. Monolithic Power Systems had a return on equity of 18.23% and a net margin of 18.65%. The company’s revenue was up 53.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.95 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 4.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were issued a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. Monolithic Power Systems’s payout ratio is 68.18%.

MPWR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Monolithic Power Systems from $400.00 to $375.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Monolithic Power Systems from $420.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $406.00.

In related news, CEO Michael Hsing sold 8,479 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $326.40, for a total transaction of $2,767,545.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,018,373 shares in the company, valued at $332,396,947.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Jeff Zhou sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $380.00, for a total transaction of $190,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,423,420. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 64,754 shares of company stock valued at $22,714,742 in the last 90 days. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc designs, develops, and markets integrated power semiconductor solutions and power delivery architectures for computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer applications markets. It offers direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers and notebooks, monitors, infotainment applications, and medical equipment.

