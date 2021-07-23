Squarepoint Ops LLC Buys New Shares in Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ)

Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 79,645 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,091,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC owned 0.14% of Jazz Pharmaceuticals as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 81.1% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 259 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 29.1% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 297 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 38.0% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 356 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Cutler Group LP bought a new stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at $65,000. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 15.0% during the 1st quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 865 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Jazz Pharmaceuticals alerts:

In other Jazz Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.24, for a total transaction of $246,360.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 321,841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,859,165.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 10,850 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.67, for a total transaction of $1,960,269.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 308,888 shares in the company, valued at $55,806,794.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 12,850 shares of company stock worth $2,291,630. Insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on JAZZ shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $162.00 to $176.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $190.00 to $216.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $220.00 target price for the company. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald upped their target price on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $185.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $197.88.

Shares of NASDAQ:JAZZ traded up $0.43 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $174.25. The company had a trading volume of 3,441 shares, compared to its average volume of 490,063. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $179.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 4.06 and a current ratio of 4.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.91 billion, a PE ratio of 19.06, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.04. Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc has a 52-week low of $107.59 and a 52-week high of $189.00.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $3.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.09 by $0.83. The company had revenue of $607.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $613.07 million. Jazz Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 21.27% and a return on equity of 22.95%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.45 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc will post 11.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc, a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops and commercializes pharmaceutical products for various unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company has a portfolio of products and product candidates with a focus in the areas of neuroscience, including sleep medicine and movement disorders; and in oncology, including hematologic and solid tumors.

Further Reading: What are some reasons analysts would give stocks a buy rating?

Receive News & Ratings for Jazz Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jazz Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.