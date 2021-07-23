Squarepoint Ops LLC Cuts Stake in Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (NYSE:HLF)

Squarepoint Ops LLC reduced its stake in Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (NYSE:HLF) by 20.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 343,187 shares of the company’s stock after selling 87,162 shares during the quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC owned 0.29% of Herbalife Nutrition worth $15,224,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its holdings in shares of Herbalife Nutrition by 21.9% in the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 156,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,903,000 after buying an additional 28,100 shares during the last quarter. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT purchased a new position in shares of Herbalife Nutrition in the 1st quarter worth about $3,582,000. Serengeti Asset Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Herbalife Nutrition in the 1st quarter worth about $3,105,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Herbalife Nutrition by 50.5% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 462,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,203,000 after buying an additional 154,996 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC purchased a new stake in Herbalife Nutrition during the fourth quarter valued at about $288,000. 87.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Herbalife Nutrition stock traded up $0.68 on Friday, reaching $51.57. The stock had a trading volume of 1,307 shares, compared to its average volume of 727,686. Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. has a 1 year low of $43.01 and a 1 year high of $59.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.46 and a beta of 0.96. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $52.32.

Herbalife Nutrition (NYSE:HLF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.33. Herbalife Nutrition had a net margin of 8.21% and a negative return on equity of 62.60%. The firm had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.83 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. will post 4.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have commented on HLF. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Herbalife Nutrition from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. B. Riley began coverage on shares of Herbalife Nutrition in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock.

In other news, Director John Tartol sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.62, for a total value of $258,100.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 303,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,672,141.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.49% of the company’s stock.

Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. offers nutrition solutions in North America, Mexico, South and Central America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides products in the areas of weight management; targeted nutrition; energy, sports, and fitness; and outer nutrition. It offers weight management products, including meal replacement products, protein shakes, drink mixes, weight loss enhancers, and healthy snacks; targeted nutrition products, which include functional beverages, and dietary and nutritional supplements that contain herbs, vitamins, minerals, and other natural ingredients; outer nutrition products, such as facial skin, body, and hair care products; and energy, sports, and fitness products comprising N-R-G tea and energy drink products.

