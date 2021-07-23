Squarepoint Ops LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Squarepoint Ops LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 44.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 131,641 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 104,055 shares during the quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $17,587,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AMAT. Silver Lake Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Applied Materials in the first quarter worth approximately $3,505,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Applied Materials by 4.8% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,156,388 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $288,093,000 after buying an additional 98,500 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in Applied Materials by 64.8% in the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 190,142 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $25,403,000 after buying an additional 74,778 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its stake in Applied Materials by 13.1% in the first quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 47,214 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $6,308,000 after buying an additional 5,468 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Systematic Alpha Investments LLC boosted its stake in Applied Materials by 63.6% in the first quarter. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC now owns 263,730 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $35,234,000 after buying an additional 102,500 shares in the last quarter. 78.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AMAT traded up $0.53 during trading on Friday, reaching $137.71. The stock had a trading volume of 83,639 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,314,062. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $135.16. The company has a quick ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a market capitalization of $125.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.45. Applied Materials, Inc. has a one year low of $54.15 and a one year high of $146.00.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.12. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 45.08% and a net margin of 22.35%. The firm had revenue of $5.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.40 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.89 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 41.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 6.55 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 26th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 25th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.70%. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.02%.

In related news, SVP Omkaram Nalamasu sold 51,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.16, for a total transaction of $7,250,160.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Teri A. Little sold 13,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.03, for a total value of $1,863,405.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 318,671 shares of company stock worth $44,492,295. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

AMAT has been the subject of several research reports. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Applied Materials from $130.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Applied Materials from $146.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Applied Materials from $145.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Applied Materials from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Applied Materials from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $153.58.

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of materials engineering solutions used to produce new chip and advanced display. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment includes semiconductor capital equipment for deposition, etch, ion implantation, rapid thermal processing, chemical mechanical planarization, metrology and inspection, and wafer level packaging.

