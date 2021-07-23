Squarepoint Ops LLC Grows Stake in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL)

Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) by 57.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 173,393 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 63,504 shares during the quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC owned approximately 0.05% of TE Connectivity worth $22,387,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TEL. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of TE Connectivity during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in TE Connectivity during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in TE Connectivity during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in TE Connectivity during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in TE Connectivity during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TEL stock traded up $0.03 on Friday, reaching $138.00. 22,062 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,132,157. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a 52 week low of $84.16 and a 52 week high of $139.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a market cap of $45.57 billion, a PE ratio of 42.85, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.35. The business has a fifty day moving average of $135.47.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The electronics maker reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.09. TE Connectivity had a return on equity of 16.76% and a net margin of 8.23%. The firm had revenue of $3.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.52 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.29 EPS. TE Connectivity’s quarterly revenue was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 6.16 EPS for the current year.

TE Connectivity announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Friday, June 11th that permits the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the electronics maker to purchase up to 3.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on TEL shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on TE Connectivity from $156.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. raised their price target on TE Connectivity from $130.00 to $145.00 in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Oppenheimer raised their price target on TE Connectivity from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Truist lifted their target price on TE Connectivity from $139.00 to $1,315.00 in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut TE Connectivity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $140.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, April 19th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. TE Connectivity presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $216.40.

In other TE Connectivity news, SVP Eric Resch sold 23,900 shares of TE Connectivity stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.00, for a total transaction of $3,250,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 49,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,794,968. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP John S. Jenkins sold 9,140 shares of TE Connectivity stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.65, for a total value of $1,239,841.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,351,911.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

TE Connectivity Company Profile

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the AsiaÂ-Pacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

