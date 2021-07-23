Squarepoint Ops LLC Has $12.81 Million Stake in Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM)

Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its stake in shares of Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM) by 252.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 140,231 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 100,465 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Maxim Integrated Products worth $12,813,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MXIM. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in Maxim Integrated Products in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Maxim Integrated Products by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,155,108 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $102,401,000 after buying an additional 6,752 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in Maxim Integrated Products by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,211,217 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $107,367,000 after buying an additional 14,697 shares during the period. ETF Managers Group LLC lifted its holdings in Maxim Integrated Products by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 5,750 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $503,000 after buying an additional 508 shares during the period. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al lifted its holdings in Maxim Integrated Products by 6,068.3% in the fourth quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 470,021 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $41,667,000 after buying an additional 462,401 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.02% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Maxim Integrated Products from $111.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Maxim Integrated Products from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th.

In other news, CEO Tunc Doluca sold 3,450 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $327,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Insiders have sold 65,600 shares of company stock valued at $6,655,576 in the last three months. 0.57% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:MXIM traded up $0.93 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $99.05. The stock had a trading volume of 21,660 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,958,927. Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. has a one year low of $63.74 and a one year high of $105.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 4.93 and a current ratio of 5.38. The stock has a market cap of $26.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.19. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $100.60.

Maxim Integrated Products (NASDAQ:MXIM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.08. Maxim Integrated Products had a net margin of 31.77% and a return on equity of 41.37%. The company had revenue of $665.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $638.48 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.61 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. will post 3.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Maxim Integrated Products, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets a range of linear and mixed-signal integrated circuits in the United States, China, rest of Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company also provides various high-frequency process technologies and capabilities used in custom designs.

