Squarepoint Ops LLC Has $18.38 Million Stake in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL)

Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL) by 21.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 106,302 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 18,930 shares during the quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC owned about 0.45% of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store worth $18,377,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Assetmark Inc. grew its position in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 565.2% in the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 153 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 251.2% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 295 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in the 1st quarter valued at $69,000. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 250.0% in the 1st quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 700 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. 78.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently issued reports on CBRL shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in a research report on Monday, March 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $195.00 price target for the company. Truist raised their price objective on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $171.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Truist Securities raised their price objective on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $171.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. CL King restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, MKM Partners raised their price objective on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $155.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $170.00.

Shares of NASDAQ CBRL traded down $0.81 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $140.15. 2,608 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 366,353. The firm has a market cap of $3.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.78 and a beta of 1.50. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. has a 52 week low of $104.06 and a 52 week high of $178.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $151.37.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 31st. The restaurant operator reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $1.24. The company had revenue of $713.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $657.88 million. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store had a return on equity of 8.61% and a net margin of 9.61%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 64.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($1.81) EPS. On average, analysts expect that Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. will post 5.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 16th will be paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 15th. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store’s payout ratio is 196.08%.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Company Profile

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc engages in the operation and development of restaurant and retail outlets. The format of its stores consists of a trademarked rustic old country-store design that offers restaurant menu featuring home-style country food. The company was founded by Dan W. Evins on September 19, 1969 and is headquartered in Lebanon, TN.

