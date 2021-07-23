Squarepoint Ops LLC Has $20.69 Million Holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF)

Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF) by 5,178.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 148,208 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 145,400 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC owned approximately 0.06% of International Flavors & Fragrances worth $20,691,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 91.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,289,292 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,692,977,000 after acquiring an additional 9,207,924 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 4,039.7% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,769,806 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,084,743,000 after acquiring an additional 7,582,117 shares in the last quarter. Sachem Head Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in the first quarter valued at about $908,783,000. Capital International Investors grew its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 59.6% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 6,053,790 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $845,170,000 after acquiring an additional 2,260,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 82.6% in the first quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. now owns 5,266,793 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $735,297,000 after acquiring an additional 2,382,920 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on IFF. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $151.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $141.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Redburn Partners began coverage on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $140.11 price objective on the stock. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $139.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $148.09.

In other news, Director Ilene S. Gordon bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $140.39 per share, with a total value of $140,390.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $176,189.45. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, insider Simon Herriott sold 1,332 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.47, for a total transaction of $184,442.04. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $394,224.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE IFF traded up $1.22 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $147.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,579 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,166,434. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $145.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.66 billion, a PE ratio of 78.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.96. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. has a 52 week low of $99.54 and a 52 week high of $150.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.89.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $2.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.45 billion. International Flavors & Fragrances had a net margin of 3.17% and a return on equity of 7.94%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 83.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.62 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. will post 5.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Investors of record on Friday, June 25th were issued a $0.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 24th. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.09%. International Flavors & Fragrances’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.04%.

International Flavors & Fragrances Company Profile

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic active and natural health ingredients for use in various consumer products in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Greater Asia, North America, and Latin America. It operates through four segments: Nourish, Scent, Health & Biosciences, and Pharma Solutions.

