Squarepoint Ops LLC Increases Position in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC)

Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its holdings in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) by 627.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 225,437 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 194,459 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC owned about 0.16% of Henry Schein worth $15,609,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Henry Schein by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,823,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $957,135,000 after purchasing an additional 740,349 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Henry Schein by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,555,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,482,000 after purchasing an additional 127,808 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Henry Schein by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,532,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,381,000 after buying an additional 233,505 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Henry Schein during the 4th quarter worth approximately $92,675,000. Finally, Sound Shore Management Inc CT increased its stake in Henry Schein by 21.6% during the 1st quarter. Sound Shore Management Inc CT now owns 1,356,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,900,000 after buying an additional 240,730 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Henry Schein alerts:

In other news, EVP Gerald A. Benjamin sold 7,227 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.08, for a total transaction of $593,192.16. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 114,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,405,300.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mark E. Mlotek sold 13,296 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.02, for a total value of $1,103,833.92. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 112,459 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,336,346.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 72,895 shares of company stock worth $5,870,832 over the last 90 days. 0.93% of the stock is owned by insiders.

HSIC traded up $0.78 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $77.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,617 shares, compared to its average volume of 781,833. Henry Schein, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $56.31 and a fifty-two week high of $83.45. The stock has a market cap of $10.86 billion, a PE ratio of 24.90, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.89. The business has a 50-day moving average of $76.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.41. Henry Schein had a return on equity of 12.18% and a net margin of 4.14%. The firm had revenue of $2.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.81 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.94 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Henry Schein, Inc. will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Henry Schein announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Thursday, May 13th that authorizes the company to buyback $400.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to reacquire up to 3.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Several research firms have commented on HSIC. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Henry Schein from $79.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet upgraded Henry Schein from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut Henry Schein from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $77.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, April 30th. Barrington Research boosted their target price on Henry Schein from $80.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Henry Schein from $79.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $86.75.

Henry Schein Company Profile

Henry Schein, Inc provides health care products and services to dental practitioners and laboratories, physician practices, government, institutional health care clinics, and other alternate care clinics worldwide. It operates in two segments, Health Care Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services.

Featured Story: Call Option

Receive News & Ratings for Henry Schein Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Henry Schein and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.