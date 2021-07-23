Squarepoint Ops LLC Purchases 109,092 Shares of Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS)

Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its position in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS) by 81.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 242,301 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 109,092 shares during the quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC owned about 0.06% of Otis Worldwide worth $16,586,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Paloma Partners Management Co grew its position in Otis Worldwide by 50.9% in the 1st quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 9,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $634,000 after purchasing an additional 3,127 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Otis Worldwide by 14.7% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $424,000 after purchasing an additional 793 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its position in Otis Worldwide by 66.6% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 196,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,462,000 after purchasing an additional 78,596 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its position in Otis Worldwide by 79.7% in the 1st quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 223,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,273,000 after purchasing an additional 98,968 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Otis Worldwide by 136.1% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,195,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,830,000 after acquiring an additional 689,213 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE OTIS traded up $0.92 during trading on Friday, reaching $88.25. The company had a trading volume of 16,094 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,632,011. Otis Worldwide Co. has a 52 week low of $57.60 and a 52 week high of $87.65. The stock has a market cap of $37.87 billion, a PE ratio of 33.01 and a beta of 0.87. The business’s 50 day moving average is $81.14.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.09. Otis Worldwide had a net margin of 7.95% and a negative return on equity of 33.25%. The company had revenue of $3.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.16 billion. Otis Worldwide’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

OTIS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Otis Worldwide in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $95.00 target price on the stock. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Otis Worldwide from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. HSBC upgraded shares of Otis Worldwide from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Otis Worldwide from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Otis Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $79.38.

In other Otis Worldwide news, insider Peiming Zheng sold 15,234 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.67, for a total value of $1,198,458.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 19,022 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,496,460.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

