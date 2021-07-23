Squarepoint Ops LLC Purchases 35,783 Shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its position in shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) by 1,302.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,530 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 35,783 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $15,541,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ROP. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Roper Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Roper Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Roper Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new stake in Roper Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Roper Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. 90.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Roper Technologies alerts:

Shares of Roper Technologies stock traded up $6.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $497.75. 9,028 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 386,403. The company has a market capitalization of $52.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $461.14. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $362.90 and a fifty-two week high of $497.11.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 23rd. The industrial products company reported $3.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.67 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 17.50% and a return on equity of 13.61%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.94 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 14.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 8th will be paid a $0.5625 dividend. This represents a $2.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 7th. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.66%.

In other Roper Technologies news, VP Jason Conley sold 5,000 shares of Roper Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total value of $2,250,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 34,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,429,150. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Christopher Wright sold 200 shares of Roper Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $460.79, for a total transaction of $92,158.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 38,040 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,528,451.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,700 shares of company stock worth $2,569,308 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

ROP has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Roper Technologies from $445.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Roper Technologies from $505.00 to $560.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Roper Technologies from $490.00 to $540.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Roper Technologies from $486.00 to $499.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Argus increased their price objective on shares of Roper Technologies from $440.00 to $490.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $459.33.

About Roper Technologies

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and engineered products and solutions. The company offers management, campus solutions, laboratory information management, enterprise management, information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, cloud-based financial analytics and performance management, and diagnostic and laboratory information system software; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

Recommended Story: What is the CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP).

Receive News & Ratings for Roper Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roper Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.