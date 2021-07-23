Squarepoint Ops LLC Purchases 42,588 Shares of Aon plc (NYSE:AON)

Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its position in Aon plc (NYSE:AON) by 186.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 65,376 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 42,588 shares during the quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in AON were worth $15,044,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AON. Evoke Wealth LLC increased its holdings in AON by 348.0% in the 1st quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 112 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the period. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in AON by 318.2% in the 1st quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 138 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the period. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of AON during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in shares of AON during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Curi Capital bought a new stake in shares of AON during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 98.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AON has been the topic of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of AON from $241.00 to $249.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of AON from $254.00 to $268.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Raymond James set a $235.04 target price on shares of AON and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of AON from $275.00 to $287.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of AON from $205.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. AON has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $244.89.

Shares of NYSE AON traded up $1.29 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $233.80. The stock had a trading volume of 7,709 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,469,155. The company has a market cap of $52.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.41 and a beta of 0.84. Aon plc has a twelve month low of $179.52 and a twelve month high of $260.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a current ratio of 2.78. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $242.92.

AON (NYSE:AON) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $4.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.05 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $3.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.35 billion. AON had a net margin of 18.55% and a return on equity of 62.86%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.68 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Aon plc will post 11.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 2nd will be paid a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 30th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.87%. AON’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.80%.

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health worldwide. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, cyber, and global risk consulting solutions, as well as acts as a captive insurance solutions provider; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

