Squarepoint Ops LLC Purchases 523,912 Shares of KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY)

Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its position in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) by 197.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 789,743 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 523,912 shares during the quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC owned 0.08% of KeyCorp worth $15,779,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Providence Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in KeyCorp in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,252,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in KeyCorp by 184.7% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,155,913 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $23,095,000 after acquiring an additional 749,850 shares during the last quarter. National Pension Service boosted its holdings in shares of KeyCorp by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. National Pension Service now owns 1,659,286 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,229,000 after purchasing an additional 52,698 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC boosted its holdings in shares of KeyCorp by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 1,502,534 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,021,000 after purchasing an additional 5,897 shares during the period. Finally, Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of KeyCorp by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 121,755 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,433,000 after purchasing an additional 4,463 shares during the period. 79.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Angela G. Mago sold 13,709 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total value of $315,307.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 193,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,456,526. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Christopher M. Gorman sold 101,878 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.39, for a total value of $2,179,170.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 397,290 shares of company stock valued at $8,901,412 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on KEY. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on KeyCorp from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Citigroup began coverage on KeyCorp in a report on Friday, July 16th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $20.16 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on KeyCorp from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Barclays lifted their target price on KeyCorp from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on KeyCorp from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. KeyCorp currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.90.

Shares of KEY stock traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $19.14. The stock had a trading volume of 132,631 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,805,427. KeyCorp has a 12-month low of $11.33 and a 12-month high of $23.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.19, a P/E/G ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.54. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $21.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.19. KeyCorp had a return on equity of 14.21% and a net margin of 30.87%. The business had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.73 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.17 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that KeyCorp will post 2.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be issued a $0.185 dividend. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 30th. KeyCorp’s dividend payout ratio is 58.73%.

KeyCorp Company Profile

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The company offers various deposits, investment products and services; and personal finance and financial wellness, student loan refinancing, mortgage and home equity, lending, credit card, treasury, business advisory, wealth management, asset management, cash management, portfolio management, and trust and related services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses.

