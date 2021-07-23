Squarepoint Ops LLC Raises Stake in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD)

Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its position in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) by 2.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,631 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 335 shares during the quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Mettler-Toledo International worth $16,909,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MTD. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 120.0% during the first quarter. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd now owns 22 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 63.2% during the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 31 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares during the period. Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 44.1% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 49 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the period. 91.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:MTD traded up $19.29 during trading on Friday, reaching $1,478.88. 416 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 92,397. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.02. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a 52-week low of $853.02 and a 52-week high of $1,463.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.70. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1,348.44.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported $6.56 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.61 by $0.95. The company had revenue of $804.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $753.89 million. Mettler-Toledo International had a return on equity of 195.99% and a net margin of 20.19%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.00 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 31.9 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Shawn Vadala sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,243.00, for a total transaction of $1,243,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 5,400 shares in the company, valued at $6,712,200. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider La Guerroniere Marc De sold 5,985 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,300.00, for a total value of $7,780,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,245,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 14,235 shares of company stock valued at $18,125,175. 3.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Mettler-Toledo International Profile

Mettler-Toledo International Inc manufactures and supplies precision instruments and services worldwide. It operates in five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company offers weighing instruments for laboratory, industrial, packaging, logistics, and food retailing applications; various related analytical instruments and automated chemistry solutions used in drug and chemical compound discovery and development; metal detection and other end-of-line product inspection systems used in production and packaging for food processing and packaging, pharmaceutical, packaged consumer goods, and other industries; and solutions that are used in various process analytics applications.

