Squarepoint Ops LLC Raises Stock Holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW)

Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW) by 2,126.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 162,956 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 155,638 shares during the quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC owned approximately 0.12% of C.H. Robinson Worldwide worth $15,551,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Paloma Partners Management Co increased its holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 151.8% during the 1st quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 36,703 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,503,000 after purchasing an additional 22,128 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 146,496 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $13,980,000 after purchasing an additional 6,457 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 688.9% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 81,675 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $7,794,000 after purchasing an additional 71,322 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 32.1% during the 1st quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 21,699 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,071,000 after purchasing an additional 5,277 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi Asset Management US Inc. increased its holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 583,182 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $55,652,000 after purchasing an additional 19,086 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.09% of the company’s stock.

CHRW traded up $0.25 on Friday, reaching $92.02. 6,400 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 937,475. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $95.60. C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $84.74 and a fifty-two week high of $106.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.76, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.70.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The transportation company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $4.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.37 billion. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a return on equity of 32.85% and a net margin of 3.50%. The firm’s revenue was up 26.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.57 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. will post 5.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th were issued a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.22%. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.84%.

In related news, insider Angela K. Freeman sold 3,702 shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.74, for a total value of $365,535.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CTO Michael W. Neill sold 2,243 shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.39, for a total value of $222,931.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 38,821 shares of company stock valued at $3,863,639. Insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

CHRW has been the topic of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $108.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, June 7th. Citigroup cut their price target on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $118.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Vertical Research assumed coverage on C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a report on Friday, March 26th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. C.H. Robinson Worldwide presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $98.83.

About C.H. Robinson Worldwide

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services and logistics solutions to companies in various industries worldwide. The company operates through two segments, North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. It offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload; less than truckload transportation, which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation that include the shipment service of freight in trailers or containers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel ocean common carrier and freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and offers door-to-door services.

