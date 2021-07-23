Squarepoint Ops LLC Raises Stock Holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT)

Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT) by 33.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 97,016 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 24,180 shares during the quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC owned approximately 0.09% of J.B. Hunt Transport Services worth $16,305,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 0.6% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,561,517 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,607,004,000 after buying an additional 56,726 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 3.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,494,054 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,091,456,000 after purchasing an additional 206,246 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 70.4% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,535,158 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $594,155,000 after purchasing an additional 1,460,352 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 9.0% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,751,660 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $294,401,000 after purchasing an additional 144,192 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 2.5% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,475,328 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $247,330,000 after purchasing an additional 35,556 shares during the period. 73.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services stock traded up $2.79 during trading on Friday, hitting $166.45. 3,569 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 808,837. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $119.22 and a 1 year high of $183.80. The stock has a market cap of $17.59 billion, a PE ratio of 29.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $166.08.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 18th. The transportation company reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $2.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.73 billion. J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a return on equity of 22.56% and a net margin of 5.57%. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s revenue was up 35.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.14 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. will post 6.68 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 6th will be given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 5th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.72%. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s payout ratio is 25.32%.

In other news, SVP Jennifer Boattini sold 3,662 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.21, for a total value of $619,647.02. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 7,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,339,127.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Darren P. Field sold 1,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.43, for a total value of $220,259.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,195 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,219,048.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 22,605 shares of company stock worth $3,937,448 over the last three months. Insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on JBHT shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $157.00 to $154.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $192.00 to $203.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $188.00 to $198.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Barclays upped their target price on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their target price on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $185.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. J.B. Hunt Transport Services currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $169.20.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Company Profile

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc provides surface transportation and delivery services in North America. It operates through five segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS), and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight solutions.

