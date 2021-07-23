Squarepoint Ops LLC Reduces Holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)

Squarepoint Ops LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 21.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 71,930 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 20,061 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $15,614,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Honeywell International by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 43,674,802 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $9,480,489,000 after acquiring an additional 839,066 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Honeywell International by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,728,323 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,494,613,000 after acquiring an additional 379,995 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Honeywell International by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,204,199 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,167,460,000 after acquiring an additional 477,569 shares during the period. Capital International Investors grew its stake in Honeywell International by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 7,850,768 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,704,272,000 after acquiring an additional 824,893 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in Honeywell International by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 7,116,847 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,545,155,000 after acquiring an additional 251,419 shares during the period. 75.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of HON traded down $4.94 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $227.80. The company had a trading volume of 69,096 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,110,288. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $223.97. The stock has a market cap of $158.22 billion, a PE ratio of 35.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.15. Honeywell International Inc. has a 52 week low of $146.21 and a 52 week high of $234.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 23rd. The conglomerate reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $8.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.66 billion. Honeywell International had a net margin of 14.18% and a return on equity of 26.51%. The company’s revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.26 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 4th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th were given a dividend of $0.93 per share. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.39%.

HON has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $246.00 to $245.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $230.00 to $246.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $233.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $224.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $230.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $221.07.

In other Honeywell International news, VP Anne T. Madden sold 8,885 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.22, for a total transaction of $1,983,309.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 50,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,307,878.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.44% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Honeywell International Company Profile

Honeywell International, Inc is a software industrial company, which offers industry specific solutions to aerospace and automotive products and services. It specializes in turbochargers control, sensing and security technologies for buildings and homes; specialty chemicals; electronic and advanced materials; process technology for refining and petrochemicals; and energy efficient products and solutions for homes, business and transportation.

