Squarepoint Ops LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

Squarepoint Ops LLC decreased its stake in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) by 14.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 265,135 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 45,375 shares during the quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC owned about 0.18% of Genuine Parts worth $30,647,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rinet Co LLC bought a new stake in shares of Genuine Parts during the 1st quarter worth approximately $15,417,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 187,020 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $21,618,000 after acquiring an additional 3,144 shares during the last quarter. Homrich & Berg bought a new stake in shares of Genuine Parts during the 1st quarter worth approximately $637,000. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 21.2% during the 1st quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 269,802 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $31,186,000 after acquiring an additional 47,267 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evercore Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Genuine Parts during the 1st quarter worth approximately $277,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.08% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Kevin Herron sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.31, for a total value of $330,775.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,819,791.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

NYSE GPC traded up $2.24 on Friday, reaching $128.61. 6,009 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 512,711. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $128.38. The company has a market cap of $18.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 371.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.11. Genuine Parts has a 12 month low of $87.04 and a 12 month high of $135.93.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $4.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.34 billion. Genuine Parts had a return on equity of 27.80% and a net margin of 0.31%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.32 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Genuine Parts will post 6.08 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th were given a $0.815 dividend. This represents a $3.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 3rd. Genuine Parts’s payout ratio is 61.86%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on GPC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Genuine Parts from $115.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Genuine Parts from $115.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Genuine Parts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Argus lifted their target price on Genuine Parts from $109.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Genuine Parts from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $113.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $127.50.

Genuine Parts Company Profile

Genuine Parts Co engages in the distribution of automotive and industrial replacement parts. It operates through the following segments: Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group. The Automotive Parts Group segment distributes replacement parts, other than body parts for substantially all makes and models of automobiles, trucks, and other vehicles.

