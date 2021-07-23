Squarepoint Ops LLC Sells 101,280 Shares of Sabre Co. (NASDAQ:SABR)

Squarepoint Ops LLC lowered its stake in shares of Sabre Co. (NASDAQ:SABR) by 9.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 944,278 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 101,280 shares during the quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC owned 0.30% of Sabre worth $13,985,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Sabre by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,533,384 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $30,452,000 after acquiring an additional 107,409 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in Sabre by 46.6% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 156,058 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,876,000 after acquiring an additional 49,633 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in Sabre by 137.0% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 29,469 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $354,000 after acquiring an additional 17,033 shares during the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in Sabre in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in Sabre by 249.2% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 197,752 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,377,000 after acquiring an additional 141,125 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SABR stock traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $11.60. The stock had a trading volume of 62,642 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,225,061. Sabre Co. has a 12-month low of $5.50 and a 12-month high of $16.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.56 and a beta of 2.25. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $13.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.70, a current ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 148.71.

Sabre (NASDAQ:SABR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The information technology services provider reported ($0.72) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($0.21). Sabre had a negative return on equity of 334.48% and a negative net margin of 131.73%. The firm had revenue of $327.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $397.94 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.29) earnings per share. Sabre’s quarterly revenue was down 50.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Sabre Co. will post -2.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Sean E. Menke sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.01, for a total transaction of $225,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,114,270 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,725,192.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP David J. Shirk sold 48,167 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total value of $674,338.00. Insiders have sold a total of 83,167 shares of company stock valued at $1,179,888 over the last 90 days. 1.03% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have commented on SABR. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Sabre from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Mizuho cut their price objective on Sabre from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Sabre currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.50.

Sabre Company Profile

Sabre Corp. is a technology solutions provider to the global travel and tourism industry. It provides data-driven business intelligence, mobile, distribution and software-as-a-service solutions. The company operates through the following segments: Travel Solutions and Hospitality Solutions. The Travel Solutions segment provides global travel solutions for travel suppliers and travel buyers through a business-to-business travel marketplace.

