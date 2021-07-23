Squarepoint Ops LLC Sells 241,565 Shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Squarepoint Ops LLC cut its stake in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 27.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 639,733 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 241,565 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $24,751,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Bank of America by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 116,039,367 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,476,618,000 after acquiring an additional 1,841,155 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Bank of America during the 4th quarter valued at $2,901,869,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Bank of America by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 71,304,753 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,758,781,000 after purchasing an additional 4,822,558 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Bank of America by 15.1% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 62,923,315 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,434,589,000 after purchasing an additional 8,271,853 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Bank of America by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 62,800,608 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,429,754,000 after purchasing an additional 3,240,323 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.17% of the company’s stock.

BAC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Bank of America from $40.50 to $43.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada set a $37.69 target price on Bank of America and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 target price on shares of Bank of America in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Truist Securities initiated coverage on Bank of America in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Odeon Capital Group cut Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.83.

Shares of NYSE BAC traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $37.83. 918,821 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 47,381,708. Bank of America Co. has a 12-month low of $22.95 and a 12-month high of $43.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $324.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.54. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $41.01.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.26. Bank of America had a return on equity of 11.08% and a net margin of 30.82%. The company had revenue of $21.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.77 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.37 earnings per share. Bank of America’s revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Bank of America Co. will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd will be given a $0.21 dividend. This is an increase from Bank of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.22%. Bank of America’s payout ratio is presently 38.50%.

Bank of America announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, April 15th that permits the company to repurchase $25.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to buy up to 7.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Bank of America Company Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

