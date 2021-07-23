Squarepoint Ops LLC Sells 30,514 Shares of Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX)

Squarepoint Ops LLC cut its stake in shares of Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX) by 10.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 275,217 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 30,514 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC owned about 0.42% of Crocs worth $22,141,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Paloma Partners Management Co lifted its stake in Crocs by 14.4% during the 1st quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 45,734 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $3,679,000 after acquiring an additional 5,741 shares in the last quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp bought a new position in Crocs during the 1st quarter valued at $375,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Crocs during the 1st quarter valued at $5,741,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Crocs during the 1st quarter valued at $19,042,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in Crocs during the 1st quarter valued at $89,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Crocs alerts:

In other news, Director Ian Bickley sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.01, for a total transaction of $1,000,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 119,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,984,898.37. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Doreen A. Wright sold 688 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.00, for a total value of $77,744.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 57,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,478,177. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 91,188 shares of company stock valued at $8,894,394 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.42% of the company’s stock.

Crocs stock traded up $1.00 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $132.93. The stock had a trading volume of 31,949 shares, compared to its average volume of 932,185. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 2.23 and a quick ratio of 1.63. The firm has a market cap of $8.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.54, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.84. Crocs, Inc. has a 12 month low of $35.14 and a 12 month high of $136.50. The business has a 50-day moving average of $109.47.

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The textile maker reported $2.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.61. The business had revenue of $640.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $562.61 million. Crocs had a return on equity of 121.70% and a net margin of 25.57%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 93.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.01 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Crocs, Inc. will post 5.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their target price on Crocs from $125.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research cut Crocs from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $123.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Crocs from $143.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Loop Capital lifted their target price on Crocs from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $152.00 target price (up from $132.00) on shares of Crocs in a research note on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $127.40.

Crocs Company Profile

Crocs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes casual lifestyle footwear and accessories for men, women, and children. It offers various footwear products, including sandals, wedges, flips, slides clogs, charms, and shoes under the Crocs brand name.

Featured Article: What does an inverted yield curve signify?



Receive News & Ratings for Crocs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crocs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.