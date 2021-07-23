SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC) Sets New 52-Week High at $75.99

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $75.99 and last traded at $75.98, with a volume of 9319 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $75.09.

Several brokerages have commented on SSNC. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of SS&C Technologies from $78.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of SS&C Technologies from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SS&C Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of SS&C Technologies from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of SS&C Technologies from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. SS&C Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.80.

The firm has a market capitalization of $19.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.89 and a beta of 1.57. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $73.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02.

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC) last released its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The technology company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.08. SS&C Technologies had a net margin of 14.82% and a return on equity of 20.20%. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.19 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.03 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. will post 4.38 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st were issued a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. SS&C Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.84%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its holdings in shares of SS&C Technologies by 20.2% in the second quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 4,388 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $317,000 after purchasing an additional 738 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its holdings in shares of SS&C Technologies by 17.5% in the second quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 29,430 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,121,000 after purchasing an additional 4,392 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its holdings in shares of SS&C Technologies by 29.2% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 44,648 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,217,000 after purchasing an additional 10,097 shares during the period. Salvus Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of SS&C Technologies by 2.8% in the second quarter. Salvus Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,436 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $838,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares during the period. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group grew its holdings in shares of SS&C Technologies by 3.6% in the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 9,584 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $670,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares during the period. 80.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC)

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software products and software-enabled services to financial services and healthcare industries. The company owns and operates technology stack across securities accounting, front-to-back-office operations, performance and risk analytics, regulatory reporting, and healthcare information processes.

