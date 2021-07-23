S&T Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:STBA) Director Purchases $85,920.00 in Stock

S&T Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:STBA) Director Jeffrey D. Grube acquired 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $28.64 per share, for a total transaction of $85,920.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ STBA traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $28.89. The company had a trading volume of 783 shares, compared to its average volume of 109,167. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.22. The stock has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a PE ratio of 28.60 and a beta of 0.70. S&T Bancorp, Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.98 and a 52-week high of $35.79.

Get S&T Bancorp alerts:

S&T Bancorp (NASDAQ:STBA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.02. S&T Bancorp had a net margin of 10.67% and a return on equity of 7.48%. Research analysts predict that S&T Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.88%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 4th. S&T Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.92%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of STBA. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in S&T Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth $12,145,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in S&T Bancorp by 186.7% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 296,638 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,937,000 after purchasing an additional 193,176 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in S&T Bancorp by 213.3% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 242,957 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,140,000 after purchasing an additional 165,414 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in S&T Bancorp by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 650,911 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $21,805,000 after purchasing an additional 54,759 shares during the period. Finally, FormulaFolio Investments LLC acquired a new stake in S&T Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth $1,305,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.30% of the company’s stock.

STBA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods initiated coverage on shares of S&T Bancorp in a research report on Monday, July 12th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $30.82 price objective on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of S&T Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of S&T Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. S&T Bancorp has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.61.

About S&T Bancorp

S&T Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for S&T Bank that provides retail and commercial banking products and services. The company operates through six segments: Commercial Real Estate, Commercial and Industrial, Business banking, Commercial Construction, Consumer Real Estate, and Other Consumer.

Featured Article: Net Margin – Understanding the Different Kinds of Profit

Receive News & Ratings for S&T Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for S&T Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.