STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.08 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) will post $0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for STAAR Surgical’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.09 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.06. STAAR Surgical posted earnings per share of $0.03 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 166.7%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that STAAR Surgical will report full-year earnings of $0.49 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.40 to $0.57. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $0.80 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.50 to $1.06. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for STAAR Surgical.

STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.22. The business had revenue of $50.75 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.50 million. STAAR Surgical had a net margin of 6.17% and a return on equity of 10.93%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on STAA. TheStreet downgraded shares of STAAR Surgical from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of STAAR Surgical in a report on Thursday, July 8th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $150.00 price objective for the company. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of STAAR Surgical from $128.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of STAAR Surgical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $124.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $109.60.

Shares of NASDAQ:STAA traded down $1.69 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $131.85. The company had a trading volume of 11,842 shares, compared to its average volume of 411,181. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $140.02. The stock has a market cap of $6.18 billion, a PE ratio of 599.35 and a beta of 0.99. STAAR Surgical has a one year low of $45.47 and a one year high of $161.71.

In other STAAR Surgical news, major shareholder Broadwood Partners, L.P. sold 43,383 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.30, for a total value of $5,869,719.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Graydon C. Hansen sold 16,606 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.32, for a total transaction of $1,848,579.92. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 492,814 shares of company stock worth $69,477,215. 3.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. 6 Meridian acquired a new stake in STAAR Surgical during the 2nd quarter worth about $268,000. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board raised its holdings in STAAR Surgical by 19.8% during the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 9,700 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,479,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new stake in STAAR Surgical during the 1st quarter worth about $893,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in STAAR Surgical by 125.9% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 291,047 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $30,679,000 after buying an additional 162,187 shares during the period. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new stake in STAAR Surgical during the 1st quarter worth about $717,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.53% of the company’s stock.

About STAAR Surgical

STAAR Surgical Co engages in the development, manufacture, production, marketing, and sale of implantable lenses for the eye and delivery systems used to deliver the lenses into the eye. It specializes in refractive and cataract solutions. Its products include intraocular lens and implantable collamer lens.

