Stacks Achieves Market Cap of $1.27 Billion (STX)

Stacks (CURRENCY:STX) traded 2.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on July 23rd. One Stacks coin can now be bought for approximately $1.07 or 0.00003327 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Stacks has traded down 6.7% against the US dollar. Stacks has a total market capitalization of $1.27 billion and approximately $65.14 million worth of Stacks was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003110 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001810 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.55 or 0.00039006 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000789 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.46 or 0.00100916 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $45.29 or 0.00140799 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.08 or 0.00022016 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00002403 BTC.

Stacks Profile

Stacks uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on February 17th, 2015. Stacks’ total supply is 1,352,464,600 coins and its circulating supply is 1,183,682,515 coins. Stacks’ official Twitter account is @blockstack

According to CryptoCompare, “Stacks is an open-source network of decentralized apps and smart contracts built on Bitcoin. The Stacks blockchain is a flexible layer on top of Bitcoin that enables decentralized apps, smart contracts, and digital assets A layer-1 blockchain that connects to Bitcoin for security and enables decentralized apps and predictable smart contracts, Stacks implements Proof of Transfer (PoX) mining that anchors to Bitcoin security and produces blocks at the same rate as Bitcoin. Stacks Token (STX) is the native asset on the Stacks blockchain and used as fuel for transactions. All transactions, from executing Clarity contracts to creating digital assets, are paid for in STX. “

Buying and Selling Stacks

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stacks directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Stacks should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Stacks using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

