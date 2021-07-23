Stafi (FIS) Price Hits $0.73 on Major Exchanges

Stafi (CURRENCY:FIS) traded up 2.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on July 23rd. One Stafi coin can currently be purchased for about $0.73 or 0.00002183 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Stafi has a market capitalization of $8.22 million and approximately $2.91 million worth of Stafi was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Stafi has traded 0.5% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Stafi alerts:

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00002434 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.19 or 0.00033310 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000966 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $80.58 or 0.00239920 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $11.16 or 0.00033224 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.98 or 0.00005892 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.32 or 0.00012877 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000429 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0412 or 0.00000123 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001487 BTC.

About Stafi

FIS uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 7th, 2020. Stafi’s total supply is 102,245,900 coins and its circulating supply is 11,217,512 coins. Stafi’s official Twitter account is @Stafi_Protocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Stafi is www.stafi.io . Stafi’s official message board is medium.com/stafi

According to CryptoCompare, “StaFi protocol is a decentralized protocol unlocking liquidity of Staked assets. StaFi aims to solve the contradiction between Mainnet security and token liquidity in PoS consensus. The token holders are staking through staking contracts built in StaFi protocol, and then get alternative tokens (rToken ,such as rXTZ, rAtom, rDot, etc.), rTokens are tradable and it can get staking rewards from the original chain at the same time. “

Buying and Selling Stafi

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stafi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Stafi should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Stafi using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Stafi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Stafi and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.