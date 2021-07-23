Stafi (FIS) Price Tops $0.70 on Major Exchanges

Stafi (CURRENCY:FIS) traded up 2.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on July 23rd. Stafi has a market capitalization of $7.82 million and $2.49 million worth of Stafi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Stafi has traded down 17% against the U.S. dollar. One Stafi coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.70 or 0.00002153 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Stafi Coin Profile

Stafi (FIS) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 7th, 2020. Stafi’s total supply is 102,245,900 coins and its circulating supply is 11,217,512 coins. The official message board for Stafi is medium.com/stafi . Stafi’s official Twitter account is @Stafi_Protocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Stafi is www.stafi.io

According to CryptoCompare, “StaFi protocol is a decentralized protocol unlocking liquidity of Staked assets. StaFi aims to solve the contradiction between Mainnet security and token liquidity in PoS consensus. The token holders are staking through staking contracts built in StaFi protocol, and then get alternative tokens (rToken ,such as rXTZ, rAtom, rDot, etc.), rTokens are tradable and it can get staking rewards from the original chain at the same time. “

Stafi Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stafi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Stafi should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Stafi using one of the exchanges listed above.

