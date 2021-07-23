Stagecoach Group (LON:SGC) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of Stagecoach Group plc (LON:SGC) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 75.20 ($0.98). Stagecoach Group shares last traded at GBX 70.50 ($0.92), with a volume of 1,410,967 shares trading hands.

Several analysts have recently commented on SGC shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Stagecoach Group from GBX 120 ($1.57) to GBX 115 ($1.50) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Liberum Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 125 ($1.63) price objective on shares of Stagecoach Group in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of Stagecoach Group from GBX 110 ($1.44) to GBX 124 ($1.62) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Stagecoach Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 95.67 ($1.25).

The company has a market capitalization of £388.37 million and a P/E ratio of 11.75. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 83.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,516.89.

In related news, insider Brian Souter sold 133,660 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 94 ($1.23), for a total transaction of £125,640.40 ($164,149.99).

About Stagecoach Group (LON:SGC)

Stagecoach Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides public transportation services in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: UK Bus (Regional Operations), UK Bus (London), and UK Rail. The company offers bus, coach, rail, and tram services. It operates city buses primarily in Liverpool, Newcastle, Hull, Manchester, Oxford, Sheffield, Cambridge, and Exeter through a fleet of approximately 7,100 buses and coaches; inter-urban services linking major towns within its regional operating areas, as well as megabus.com, an inter-city coach service; and buses from 10 depots with a fleet of approximately 1,150 buses serving routes in and around east and south-east London.

