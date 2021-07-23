Stakinglab (LABX) Reaches One Day Volume of $29.00

Stakinglab (CURRENCY:LABX) traded up 1.4% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on July 23rd. During the last week, Stakinglab has traded 9.1% lower against the US dollar. One Stakinglab coin can now be bought for $0.0026 or 0.00000008 BTC on major exchanges. Stakinglab has a market cap of $1,054.78 and $29.00 worth of Stakinglab was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Stakinglab alerts:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000739 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.36 or 0.00022620 BTC.

TenUp (TUP) traded 13.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000352 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00003277 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000309 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded 22.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001610 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0353 or 0.00000109 BTC.

CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00002500 BTC.

NestEGG Coin (EGG) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0495 or 0.00000152 BTC.

Stakinglab Profile

Stakinglab is a coin. Stakinglab’s total supply is 4,042,772 coins and its circulating supply is 405,158 coins. The Reddit community for Stakinglab is /r/Stakinglab and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Stakinglab’s official Twitter account is @Staking_LAB and its Facebook page is accessible here . Stakinglab’s official website is labcoin.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Stakinglab was launched with an objective to offer a comprehensive platform to investors and project owners for proof of stake coin, masternode coin, and other relevant services. Their vision is to create a marketplace for all crypto investors to achieve their objective starting from first-hand information about POS/masternode coins, the best coin to staking, ICOs, platform to buy and sell, community building and mind sharing. The platform would serve as a single place to project owners to kick off their crowdsourcing to achieve their project goals. LABX is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the Quark algorithm. It will serve as a way of payment for all the services provided by StakingLab platform. “

Buying and Selling Stakinglab

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stakinglab directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Stakinglab should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Stakinglab using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Stakinglab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Stakinglab and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.