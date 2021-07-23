Standard Protocol Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $115,445.00 (STND)

Standard Protocol (CURRENCY:STND) traded 4.5% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on July 23rd. One Standard Protocol coin can currently be bought for $0.34 or 0.00001002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Standard Protocol has traded up 1.9% against the US dollar. Standard Protocol has a total market cap of $2.59 million and approximately $115,445.00 worth of Standard Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002971 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001804 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $13.26 or 0.00039368 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $35.39 or 0.00105101 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $47.20 or 0.00140160 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33,622.98 or 0.99851762 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00002875 BTC.

Fei Protocol (FEI) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002980 BTC.

Standard Protocol Profile

Standard Protocol’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,682,712 coins. Standard Protocol’s official Twitter account is @standarddefi

Standard Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Standard Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Standard Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Standard Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

