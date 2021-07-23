Standard Protocol Reaches Market Cap of $2.59 Million (STND)

Standard Protocol (CURRENCY:STND) traded 5% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on July 23rd. Standard Protocol has a total market cap of $2.59 million and $92,573.00 worth of Standard Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Standard Protocol coin can now be bought for approximately $0.34 or 0.00001038 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Standard Protocol has traded up 1.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Standard Protocol alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003081 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001831 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.00 or 0.00040029 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.71 or 0.00103819 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $46.56 or 0.00143390 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32,492.67 or 1.00067628 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00002926 BTC.

Fei Protocol (FEI) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003093 BTC.

About Standard Protocol

Standard Protocol’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,682,712 coins. Standard Protocol’s official Twitter account is @standarddefi

Standard Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Standard Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Standard Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Standard Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Standard Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Standard Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.