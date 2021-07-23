Star Bulk Carriers Corp. (NASDAQ:SBLK) Forecasted to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of $1.41 Per Share

Star Bulk Carriers Corp. (NASDAQ:SBLK) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Star Bulk Carriers in a report released on Thursday, July 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst R. Giveans now anticipates that the shipping company will earn $1.41 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.40. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock.

Star Bulk Carriers (NASDAQ:SBLK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The shipping company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.05). Star Bulk Carriers had a net margin of 5.82% and a return on equity of 4.79%. The firm had revenue of $200.47 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $213.71 million.

SBLK has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective (up previously from $18.00) on shares of Star Bulk Carriers in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut Star Bulk Carriers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. SEB Equity Research started coverage on Star Bulk Carriers in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, SEB Equities began coverage on Star Bulk Carriers in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.40.

SBLK opened at $18.71 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Star Bulk Carriers has a 12-month low of $5.87 and a 12-month high of $25.24. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.82. The stock has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.51 and a beta of 1.26.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 31st were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.41%. This is an increase from Star Bulk Carriers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 27th. Star Bulk Carriers’s dividend payout ratio is presently 705.88%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP increased its holdings in Star Bulk Carriers by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 44,202 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $649,000 after acquiring an additional 2,350 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its position in shares of Star Bulk Carriers by 10.9% in the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 40,569 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $596,000 after purchasing an additional 3,972 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Star Bulk Carriers by 36.5% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 22,353 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $328,000 after purchasing an additional 5,983 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Star Bulk Carriers in the first quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Star Bulk Carriers by 9.7% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 81,595 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,198,000 after purchasing an additional 7,188 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.61% of the company’s stock.

Star Bulk Carriers Corp., a shipping company, engages in the ocean transportation of dry bulk cargoes worldwide. The company's vessels transport a range of major bulks, including iron ores, coal, and grains, as well as minor bulks, such as bauxite, fertilizers, and steel products. As of March 16, 2021, it had a fleet of 128 vessels with an aggregate capacity of approximately 14.1 million deadweight tons, including 17 Newcastlemax, 22 Capesize, 2 Mini Capesize, 7 Post Panamax, 41 Kamsarmax, 2 Panamax, 20 Ultramax, and 17 Supramax vessels.

