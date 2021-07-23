Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Shares Bought by Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 3.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 363,014 shares of the coffee company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,274 shares during the quarter. Starbucks comprises about 0.6% of Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $39,666,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Exchange Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Starbucks by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc. now owns 36,290 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $3,965,000 after buying an additional 2,513 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in shares of Starbucks in the 1st quarter valued at about $4,283,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Starbucks by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 51,628 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $5,641,000 after purchasing an additional 1,534 shares in the last quarter. Wimmer Associates 1 LLC increased its stake in shares of Starbucks by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Wimmer Associates 1 LLC now owns 28,939 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $3,162,000 after purchasing an additional 2,286 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Starbucks by 218.8% in the 1st quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC now owns 59,195 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $6,468,000 after purchasing an additional 40,627 shares in the last quarter. 68.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Starbucks alerts:

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Starbucks from $115.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Starbucks from $118.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Starbucks in a report on Sunday, June 20th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Starbucks from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Starbucks from $97.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Starbucks currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $121.81.

Shares of SBUX traded up $1.56 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $124.19. 67,202 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,248,543. Starbucks Co. has a fifty-two week low of $74.56 and a fifty-two week high of $122.92. The stock has a market cap of $146.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 145.99, a P/E/G ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $113.71.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The coffee company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.10. Starbucks had a net margin of 4.18% and a negative return on equity of 18.94%. The business had revenue of $6.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.75 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.32 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Starbucks Co. will post 2.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 11th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.45%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 153.85%.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific (CAP); Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); and Channel Development. The Americas, CAP, EMEA segments sells coffee and other beverages, complementary food, packaged coffees, single-serve coffee products, and a focused selection of merchandise through company-oriented stores, and licensed stores.

Featured Story: How to Track your Portfolio in Google Finance

Receive News & Ratings for Starbucks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbucks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.