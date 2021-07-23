Starname (IOV) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $26,117.00

Starname (CURRENCY:IOV) traded 0.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on July 23rd. One Starname coin can now be bought for about $0.0484 or 0.00000150 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Starname has traded 2.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. Starname has a total market capitalization of $4.64 million and approximately $26,117.00 worth of Starname was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003106 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.40 or 0.00047805 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00002700 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003108 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.56 or 0.00014170 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $272.26 or 0.00845427 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00006095 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000342 BTC.

Starname Coin Profile

Starname is a coin. Its launch date was April 19th, 2018. Starname’s total supply is 130,520,249 coins and its circulating supply is 95,851,666 coins. Starname’s official Twitter account is @iov_official and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Starname is medium.com/iov-internet-of-values . The official website for Starname is starname.me

According to CryptoCompare, “A starname is the user's universal username for the blockchain world. It enables users to receive crypto-currencies or to log in to blockchain applications in a seamless way. “

Starname Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Starname directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Starname should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Starname using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

