Starwood European Real Estate Finance Ltd (LON:SWEF) to Issue Dividend of GBX 1.38

Starwood European Real Estate Finance Ltd (LON:SWEF) declared a dividend on Friday, July 23rd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 5th will be given a dividend of GBX 1.38 ($0.02) per share on Friday, September 3rd. This represents a yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 5th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

SWEF stock traded up GBX 0.52 ($0.01) during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching GBX 95.52 ($1.25). 519,353 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 413,872. Starwood European Real Estate Finance has a one year low of GBX 83.60 ($1.09) and a one year high of GBX 95.80 ($1.25). The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 91.65.

About Starwood European Real Estate Finance

Starwood European Real Estate Finance Ltd. specializes in making real estate debt investments. The fund invests in Europe with a focus on the United Kingdom and wider European Union's internal market, focusing on Northern and Southern Europe. It provides loans with a term between three and seven years.

