STASIS EURO Market Cap Reaches $104.67 Million (EURS)

STASIS EURO (CURRENCY:EURS) traded 0.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on July 23rd. In the last week, STASIS EURO has traded down 1% against the U.S. dollar. One STASIS EURO coin can currently be purchased for $1.18 or 0.00003669 BTC on popular exchanges. STASIS EURO has a market cap of $104.67 million and approximately $771,257.00 worth of STASIS EURO was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

STASIS EURO Profile

STASIS EURO (CRYPTO:EURS) is a coin. It was first traded on June 22nd, 2018. STASIS EURO’s total supply is 88,625,940 coins. The official website for STASIS EURO is stasis.net . STASIS EURO’s official Twitter account is @stasisnet

According to CryptoCompare, “STASIS developed a token named EURS to link the vast potential of the cryptocurrency ecosystem without the volatility and inconstancy of the standard currencies. EURS is the issued token by STASIS and his value is tied EURO currency. The EURS token is 1:1 back by financial assets, users can sell the tokens to acquire fiat money and is not classified as a security under Malta's law. Built on the Ethereum blockchain, EURS (EIP-20) can trace all transactions for any given EURS. “

STASIS EURO Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as STASIS EURO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade STASIS EURO should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase STASIS EURO using one of the exchanges listed above.

