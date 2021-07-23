State of Wisconsin Investment Board Acquires 9,747 Shares of SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC)

State of Wisconsin Investment Board increased its holdings in shares of SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC) by 6.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 153,714 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,747 shares during the quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board owned 0.14% of SBA Communications worth $42,663,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cohen & Steers Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SBA Communications by 26.4% during the first quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 4,577,872 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,270,571,000 after purchasing an additional 956,026 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in SBA Communications by 15.9% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,893,864 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $803,193,000 after acquiring an additional 397,687 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in SBA Communications by 2.7% in the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,697,129 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $748,588,000 after acquiring an additional 69,771 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its holdings in SBA Communications by 40.1% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 1,248,321 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $351,769,000 after acquiring an additional 357,277 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in SBA Communications by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,223,415 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $345,162,000 after acquiring an additional 20,781 shares during the period. 93.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SBAC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on SBA Communications from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Raymond James increased their target price on SBA Communications from $309.00 to $346.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley raised SBA Communications from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $321.00 to $337.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. KeyCorp increased their target price on SBA Communications from $335.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on SBA Communications from $325.00 to $353.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $329.18.

Shares of SBAC opened at $334.10 on Friday. SBA Communications Co. has a 52 week low of $232.88 and a 52 week high of $337.98. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $315.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.53 billion, a PE ratio of 34.08 and a beta of 0.21.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) last released its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The technology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.45). SBA Communications had a negative return on equity of 2.99% and a net margin of 6.59%. The business had revenue of $548.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $540.79 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($1.14) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that SBA Communications Co. will post 9.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 20th were given a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 19th. SBA Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.58%.

In related news, Director George R. Krouse, Jr. sold 471 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $318.81, for a total transaction of $150,159.51. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,624 shares in the company, valued at $3,387,037.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Duncan Cocroft sold 1,804 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.27, for a total value of $523,647.08. Following the sale, the director now owns 66,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,329,659.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 8,300 shares of company stock valued at $2,601,583 in the last quarter. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

SBA Communications Corporation is a first choice provider and leading owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure in North, Central, and South America and South Africa. By ÂBuilding Better Wireless,Â SBA generates revenue from two primary businesses Â- site leasing and site development services.

