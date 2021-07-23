State of Wisconsin Investment Board Buys 1,172,320 Shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

State of Wisconsin Investment Board raised its stake in Ford Motor (NYSE:F) by 54.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,341,160 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,172,320 shares during the quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board owned 0.08% of Ford Motor worth $40,929,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in F. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new position in shares of Ford Motor during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ford Motor during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ford Motor during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ford Motor during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 2,228.8% during the first quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,585 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 2,474 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.78% of the company’s stock.

In other Ford Motor news, insider Stuart J. Rowley sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.62, for a total value of $219,300.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 153,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,245,836.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Kiersten Robinson sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.20, for a total value of $972,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 109,691 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,776,994.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 112,414 shares of company stock worth $1,745,775. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:F opened at $13.91 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $55.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.05, a P/E/G ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.04, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.21. Ford Motor has a 1 year low of $6.41 and a 1 year high of $16.45. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.39.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.73. The firm had revenue of $33.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.72 billion. Ford Motor had a return on equity of 19.04% and a net margin of 3.07%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.23) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Ford Motor will post 1.24 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on F. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Ford Motor from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Tudor Pickering assumed coverage on Ford Motor in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Ford Motor in a research note on Monday, April 5th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Ford Motor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Ford Motor from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.08.

About Ford Motor

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford trucks, cars, sport utility vehicles, electrified vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

