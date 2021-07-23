State of Wisconsin Investment Board Buys 158,544 Shares of Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL)

State of Wisconsin Investment Board raised its stake in Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL) by 17.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,070,465 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 158,544 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board owned approximately 0.27% of Arch Capital Group worth $41,074,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its holdings in Arch Capital Group by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 21,996 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $843,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the period. Northstar Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Arch Capital Group by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Northstar Group Inc. now owns 100,161 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,843,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares during the period. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co boosted its holdings in Arch Capital Group by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 29,292 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,124,000 after purchasing an additional 428 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Arch Capital Group by 67.9% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,338 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 541 shares during the period. Finally, First Manhattan Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Arch Capital Group by 22.1% during the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 3,580 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $137,000 after acquiring an additional 649 shares during the period. 87.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Arch Capital Group alerts:

Shares of ACGL stock opened at $38.13 on Friday. Arch Capital Group Ltd. has a 12-month low of $27.41 and a 12-month high of $41.28. The company has a market cap of $15.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.86. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $39.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The insurance provider reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.09. Arch Capital Group had a net margin of 18.36% and a return on equity of 4.96%. The firm had revenue of $2.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.16 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.46 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Arch Capital Group Ltd. will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on ACGL shares. JMP Securities raised their price objective on shares of Arch Capital Group from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Arch Capital Group from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Arch Capital Group from $41.00 to $47.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.43.

In other Arch Capital Group news, CFO Francois Morin sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.15, for a total value of $602,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 181,304 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,279,355.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Maamoun Rajeh sold 29,790 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.52, for a total transaction of $1,207,090.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 371,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,033,325.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 122,146 shares of company stock valued at $4,835,015 over the last three months. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Arch Capital Group Profile

Arch Capital Group Ltd. provides property and casualty insurance and reinsurance lines. It operates through the following segments: Insurance, Reinsurance, Mortgage, Corporate (Non-Underwriting), and Other. The Insurance segment consists insurance underwriting units which offer specialty product lines like construction and national accounts, excess and surplus casualty, lenders products, professional lines, and programs.

Recommended Story: Index Funds

Receive News & Ratings for Arch Capital Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arch Capital Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.