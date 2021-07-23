State of Wisconsin Investment Board Buys 601,533 Shares of Slack Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WORK)

State of Wisconsin Investment Board raised its stake in Slack Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WORK) by 130.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,061,898 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 601,533 shares during the quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board owned 0.18% of Slack Technologies worth $43,145,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Slack Technologies by 2.7% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,134,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,240,000 after buying an additional 162,286 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd. grew its stake in Slack Technologies by 909.3% in the first quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 79,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,241,000 after purchasing an additional 71,874 shares during the period. Gotham Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Slack Technologies in the first quarter worth $424,000. Man Group plc grew its stake in Slack Technologies by 4.7% in the first quarter. Man Group plc now owns 1,564,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,577,000 after purchasing an additional 70,215 shares during the period. Finally, Pentwater Capital Management LP grew its stake in Slack Technologies by 7.4% in the first quarter. Pentwater Capital Management LP now owns 19,438,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $789,790,000 after purchasing an additional 1,332,600 shares during the period. 64.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Slack Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.73.

In other Slack Technologies news, CFO Allen Shim sold 1,925 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.29, for a total transaction of $85,258.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CEO Stewart Butterfield sold 109,290 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.26, for a total value of $4,837,175.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,202,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,221,366.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 167,860 shares of company stock valued at $7,431,241 in the last quarter. 26.82% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

WORK stock opened at $45.20 on Friday. Slack Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $24.09 and a fifty-two week high of $45.64. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $43.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 2.84 and a current ratio of 2.84. The company has a market capitalization of $26.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -102.73 and a beta of 0.97.

Slack Technologies (NYSE:WORK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.09. Slack Technologies had a negative return on equity of 23.43% and a negative net margin of 25.98%. The business had revenue of $273.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $264.98 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.02) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 35.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Slack Technologies, Inc. will post -0.27 EPS for the current year.

Slack Technologies Company Profile

Slack Technologies, Inc operates Slack, a business technology software platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform brings together people, applications, and data, as well as sells its offering under a software-as-a-service model. The company was formerly known as Tiny Speck, Inc and changed its name to Slack Technologies, Inc in 2014.

