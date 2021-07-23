State of Wisconsin Investment Board Cuts Stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE)

State of Wisconsin Investment Board lowered its position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE) by 18.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 213,722 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 48,637 shares during the quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board owned 0.14% of Alexandria Real Estate Equities worth $35,114,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ARE. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 7,234 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,289,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,522 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $449,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 17,023 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,034,000 after buying an additional 471 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. raised its position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 40,171 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,159,000 after buying an additional 502 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 409,571 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $72,950,000 after buying an additional 8,429 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.22% of the company’s stock.

In other Alexandria Real Estate Equities news, Chairman Joel S. Marcus sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.33, for a total transaction of $2,704,950.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 339,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,239,527.01. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Terezia C. Nemeth sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.03, for a total transaction of $180,030.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 23,281 shares in the company, valued at $4,191,278.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 34,865 shares of company stock worth $6,268,947. 1.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ARE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. JMP Securities upped their price target on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $202.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $194.17.

Shares of NYSE ARE opened at $194.21 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $28.65 billion, a PE ratio of 33.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.73. Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. has a 52 week low of $150.08 and a 52 week high of $196.10. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $184.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.31.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.85 by ($1.81). The business had revenue of $479.85 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $484.48 million. Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a net margin of 39.49% and a return on equity of 5.90%. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.14 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. will post 7.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th were paid a $1.12 dividend. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.31%. This is a boost from Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.09. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.37%.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Profile

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE:ARE), an S&P 500<sup>Â®</sup> urban office real estate investment trust ("REIT"), is the first, longest-tenured, and pioneering owner, operator, and developer uniquely focused on collaborative life science, technology, and agtech campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, with a total market capitalization of $31.9 billion as of December 31, 2020, and an asset base in North America of 49.7 million square feet ("SF").

