State of Wisconsin Investment Board Cuts Stock Holdings in RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG)

State of Wisconsin Investment Board cut its stake in RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG) by 14.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 144,885 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 23,509 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board owned approximately 0.16% of RingCentral worth $43,158,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of RNG. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in RingCentral in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Whittier Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of RingCentral by 86.2% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 121 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of RingCentral by 18.4% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 161 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its holdings in shares of RingCentral by 102.9% during the first quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 278 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in RingCentral by 21.8% in the fourth quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 274 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE RNG opened at $272.37 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.22, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.67. The stock has a market cap of $24.75 billion, a PE ratio of -1,089.48 and a beta of 0.70. The company’s fifty day moving average is $272.29. RingCentral, Inc. has a 52-week low of $229.00 and a 52-week high of $449.00.

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The software maker reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $352.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $339.43 million. RingCentral had a negative net margin of 1.77% and a negative return on equity of 27.38%. The firm’s revenue was up 31.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.19 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that RingCentral, Inc. will post -2.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on RNG. Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of RingCentral in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of RingCentral from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $335.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $470.00 price objective on shares of RingCentral in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on RingCentral from $455.00 to $390.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on RingCentral in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $450.00 price objective for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $427.00.

In other RingCentral news, CEO Vladimir Shmunis sold 17,760 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.91, for a total value of $4,562,721.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 218,631 shares in the company, valued at approximately $56,168,490.21. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO John H. Marlow sold 1,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.92, for a total transaction of $427,072.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 215,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,519,391.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 35,683 shares of company stock worth $9,262,038. Company insiders own 7.35% of the company’s stock.

RingCentral Company Profile

RingCentral, Inc provides software-as-a-service solutions that enable businesses to communicate, collaborate, and connect in North America. Its products include RingCentral Office that provides communication and collaboration across various modes, including high-definition voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings, and fax; RingCentral Contact Center, a collaborative contact center solution that delivers omni-channel; and RingCentral Engage Digital, a digital customer engagement platform that allows enterprises to interact with their customers.

