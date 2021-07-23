State of Wisconsin Investment Board Decreases Holdings in LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN)

State of Wisconsin Investment Board reduced its position in LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN) by 11.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 545,920 shares of the company’s stock after selling 70,417 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board owned 1.12% of LivaNova worth $40,251,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LIVN. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of LivaNova in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of LivaNova in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of LivaNova by 32.6% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of LivaNova in the 1st quarter valued at about $67,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of LivaNova by 1,066.3% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 1,013 shares during the last quarter. 95.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LIVN opened at $82.17 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $82.11. The company has a current ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market cap of $4.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.70 and a beta of 0.90. LivaNova PLC has a 52 week low of $41.07 and a 52 week high of $90.25.

LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.20. LivaNova had a positive return on equity of 5.21% and a negative net margin of 43.88%. The company had revenue of $247.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $232.30 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.33 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that LivaNova PLC will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other LivaNova news, SVP Marco Dolci sold 8,278 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.91, for a total transaction of $686,328.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

LIVN has been the subject of several research reports. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on LivaNova from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on LivaNova from $99.00 to $98.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded LivaNova from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised LivaNova from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $93.75.

LivaNova Plc is a global medical technology company, which engages in the development and delivery of therapeutic solutions for the benefit of patients, healthcare professionals, and healthcare systems. It operates through the Cardiovascular and Neuromodulation segments. The Cardiovascular segment develops, produces, and sells cardiopulmonary products, heart valves, and circulatory support products.

