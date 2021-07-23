State of Wisconsin Investment Board Has $39.04 Million Stock Position in Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV)

State of Wisconsin Investment Board lowered its holdings in Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV) by 24.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 552,663 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 176,125 shares during the quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board owned 0.16% of Fortive worth $39,040,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its holdings in Fortive by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 96,560 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,820,000 after buying an additional 5,164 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Fortive in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,801,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of Fortive by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 31,034 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,192,000 after purchasing an additional 2,290 shares in the last quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in shares of Fortive by 24.6% during the 1st quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas now owns 81,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,722,000 after purchasing an additional 16,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Fortive during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,886,000. 91.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on FTV shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Fortive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Barclays lifted their price objective on Fortive from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Wolfe Research raised Fortive from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $81.00 to $84.00 in a report on Monday, July 12th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Fortive from $79.00 to $75.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on Fortive from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Fortive has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $80.25.

In other Fortive news, Director Steven M. Rales sold 60,107 shares of Fortive stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.79, for a total value of $4,194,867.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,250,072 shares in the company, valued at approximately $226,822,524.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Steven M. Rales sold 1,368,180 shares of Fortive stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.45, for a total value of $99,124,641.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,250,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $235,467,716.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 12.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FTV opened at $69.16 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $70.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Fortive Co. has a 52-week low of $60.82 and a 52-week high of $82.12. The company has a market cap of $23.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 1.13.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The technology company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.03. Fortive had a return on equity of 12.85% and a net margin of 27.76%. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.74 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Fortive Co. will post 2.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fortive Company Profile

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services worldwide. Its Intelligent Operating Solutions segment offers connected reliability tools; environment, health, safety, and quality enterprise software products; facility and asset lifecycle software; pre-construction planning and construction procurement solutions; ruggedized professional test tools; electric, pressure, and temperature calibration tools; and portable gas detection tools for a range of vertical end markets including manufacturing, process industries, healthcare, utilities and power, communications and electronics, and others.

