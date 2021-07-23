State of Wisconsin Investment Board Has $39.43 Million Stock Position in Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI)

State of Wisconsin Investment Board lowered its holdings in Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI) by 0.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 229,081 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,141 shares during the quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board owned 0.05% of Crown Castle International worth $39,432,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CCI. M&G Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Crown Castle International by 14.5% during the 1st quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 807,987 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $138,974,000 after purchasing an additional 102,514 shares in the last quarter. Cbre Clarion Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Crown Castle International by 17.7% during the 1st quarter. Cbre Clarion Securities LLC now owns 1,038,454 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $178,749,000 after purchasing an additional 155,841 shares in the last quarter. Mader & Shannon Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Crown Castle International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $6,235,000. Cushing Asset Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Crown Castle International by 29.6% during the 1st quarter. Cushing Asset Management LP now owns 40,936 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,046,000 after purchasing an additional 9,350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Crown Castle International by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 2,101,471 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $361,726,000 after purchasing an additional 34,800 shares in the last quarter. 90.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Kevin A. Stephens acquired 310 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $181.53 per share, with a total value of $56,274.30. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 5,487 shares in the company, valued at $996,055.11. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Robert Sean Collins sold 700 shares of Crown Castle International stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.67, for a total value of $132,069.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,188,432.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE CCI opened at $192.03 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $194.93. The firm has a market cap of $82.99 billion, a PE ratio of 73.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.37. Crown Castle International Corp. has a 52 week low of $146.15 and a 52 week high of $204.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.61.

Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.56 billion. Crown Castle International had a return on equity of 12.10% and a net margin of 18.62%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.41 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Crown Castle International Corp. will post 6.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 14th were paid a $1.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 11th. This represents a $5.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.77%. Crown Castle International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 78.47%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Crown Castle International in a report on Monday, April 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $205.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Crown Castle International from $170.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley upgraded Crown Castle International from an “in-line” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $200.00 to $204.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Raymond James restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Crown Castle International in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Crown Castle International from $195.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $189.54.

Crown Castle International Corp. is a real estate investment trust company, which engages in the provision of access to wireless infrastructure via long-term contacts. It operates through the following segments: Towers and Fiber. The Towers segment offers access, including space or capacity towers dispersed throughout the United States.

