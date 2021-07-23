State of Wisconsin Investment Board Has $40.32 Million Position in Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX)

State of Wisconsin Investment Board raised its position in Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX) by 4.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 97,036 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,348 shares during the quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board owned approximately 0.21% of Teleflex worth $40,315,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in TFX. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Teleflex during the 4th quarter worth about $179,905,000. Oak Ridge Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Teleflex by 3,023.0% during the 1st quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 109,741 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $45,593,000 after buying an additional 106,227 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Teleflex by 73.5% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 234,904 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $97,594,000 after buying an additional 99,537 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in shares of Teleflex by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 997,221 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $414,307,000 after buying an additional 89,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DF Dent & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Teleflex by 15.3% during the 4th quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. now owns 532,568 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $219,189,000 after buying an additional 70,840 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Teleflex from $450.00 to $478.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. SVB Leerink lowered shares of Teleflex from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $485.00 to $410.00 in a research report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $485.00 price target on shares of Teleflex in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Teleflex in a research report on Friday, July 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $486.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Teleflex has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $459.50.

TFX stock opened at $393.16 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.71, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Teleflex Incorporated has a 12 month low of $312.33 and a 12 month high of $449.38. The company has a market cap of $18.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.19. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $400.72.

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The medical technology company reported $2.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.43. Teleflex had a net margin of 10.98% and a return on equity of 15.71%. The firm had revenue of $633.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $621.28 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Teleflex Incorporated will post 12.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th were issued a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.35%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. Teleflex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.75%.

In related news, Director Stuart A. Randle sold 2,384 shares of Teleflex stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $395.66, for a total transaction of $943,253.44. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,675,452.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Stephen K. M.D. Klasko sold 3,564 shares of Teleflex stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $422.55, for a total transaction of $1,505,968.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,988 shares in the company, valued at $2,107,679.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 9,424 shares of company stock worth $3,825,231. Insiders own 1.34% of the company’s stock.

Teleflex Company Profile

Teleflex Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and supplies single-use medical devices for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications worldwide. It provides vascular access products that comprise Arrow branded catheters, catheter navigation and tip positioning systems, and intraosseous access systems for the administration of intravenous therapies, the measurement of blood pressure, and the withdrawal of blood samples through a single puncture site.

