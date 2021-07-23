State of Wisconsin Investment Board Has $43.66 Million Stake in Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE)

State of Wisconsin Investment Board increased its position in shares of Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE) by 44.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 477,930 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 145,922 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board owned 0.63% of Lumentum worth $43,659,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in Lumentum by 71.4% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 528 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Valley Brook Capital Group acquired a new position in shares of Lumentum in the fourth quarter valued at $49,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Lumentum by 1,063.8% in the first quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 547 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lumentum in the first quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lumentum by 25.2% in the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 572 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.75% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. B. Riley decreased their price objective on shares of Lumentum from $126.00 to $111.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 13th. MKM Partners decreased their price target on shares of Lumentum from $116.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. DA Davidson decreased their price target on shares of Lumentum from $110.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Lumentum from $93.00 to $85.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Craig Hallum cut their price objective on shares of Lumentum from $120.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.41.

In other Lumentum news, CFO Wajid Ali sold 6,481 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.50, for a total transaction of $534,682.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 65,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,438,482.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:LITE opened at $82.47 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.51 and a beta of 0.94. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $80.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 3.81 and a quick ratio of 3.50. Lumentum Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $65.67 and a fifty-two week high of $112.08.

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The technology company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40. The business had revenue of $419.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $434.02 million. Lumentum had a net margin of 21.60% and a return on equity of 21.50%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.26 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Lumentum Holdings Inc. will post 5.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Lumentum

Lumentum Holdings Inc manufactures and sells optical and photonic products in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Optical Communications (OpComms) and Commercial Lasers (Lasers). The OpComms segment offers components, modules, and subsystems that enable the transmission and transport of video, audio, and data over high-capacity fiber optic cables.

