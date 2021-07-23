State of Wisconsin Investment Board Has $44.37 Million Holdings in GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY)

State of Wisconsin Investment Board lifted its holdings in GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY) by 30.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 571,607 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 132,726 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board owned approximately 0.34% of GoDaddy worth $44,368,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in GDDY. Select Equity Group L.P. lifted its position in GoDaddy by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 10,592,681 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $878,663,000 after purchasing an additional 711,462 shares during the period. Capital International Investors lifted its position in GoDaddy by 9.9% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 10,225,729 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $793,244,000 after purchasing an additional 917,612 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in GoDaddy by 6.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,902,033 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $768,597,000 after purchasing an additional 618,299 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in GoDaddy by 2.0% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 7,041,183 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $546,537,000 after purchasing an additional 141,087 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of GoDaddy by 14.2% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 4,530,802 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $351,680,000 after acquiring an additional 563,091 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.98% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:GDDY opened at $85.50 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $14.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.64, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.98. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $84.01. GoDaddy Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $66.50 and a fifty-two week high of $93.75.

GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.25). The firm had revenue of $901.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $885.39 million. GoDaddy had a negative net margin of 15.39% and a negative return on equity of 142.59%. On average, analysts forecast that GoDaddy Inc. will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Amanpal Singh Bhutani sold 2,980 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.69, for a total value of $264,296.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 156,094 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,843,976.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Nick Daddario sold 900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.00, for a total value of $77,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,882 shares in the company, valued at $677,852. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

GDDY has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of GoDaddy in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $92.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of GoDaddy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $87.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of GoDaddy in a report on Monday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $95.00 target price for the company. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their target price on shares of GoDaddy from $120.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Evercore ISI assumed coverage on GoDaddy in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $87.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. GoDaddy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $99.73.

GoDaddy Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based technology products in the United States and internationally. The company provides domain name registration product that enables to engage customers at the initial stage of establishing a digital identity. It also offers shared Website hosting products that provide various applications and products such as web analytics, SSL certificates, and WordPress; Website hosting on virtual private servers and virtual dedicated servers products, which allows customers to select the server configuration suited for their applications, requirements, and growth; managed hosting products to set up, monitor, maintain, secure, and patch software and servers for customers; and security products, a suite of tools designed to help secure customers' online presence.

