State of Wisconsin Investment Board Increases Stock Position in Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR)

State of Wisconsin Investment Board lifted its holdings in shares of Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR) by 11.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 796,302 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 81,186 shares during the quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board owned about 0.14% of Nutrien worth $42,893,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nutrien during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Nutrien during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Nutrien during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. First Command Bank lifted its holdings in Nutrien by 650.0% in the 1st quarter. First Command Bank now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in Nutrien in the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on NTR shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Nutrien from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded shares of Nutrien from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $70.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. HSBC upgraded shares of Nutrien from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $60.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Raymond James lowered shares of Nutrien from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $75.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Nutrien from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Nutrien currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.85.

Shares of NYSE:NTR opened at $59.56 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market cap of $33.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.00, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.92. Nutrien Ltd. has a 52 week low of $32.18 and a 52 week high of $65.93. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $61.21.

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $4.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.37 billion. Nutrien had a net margin of 2.91% and a return on equity of 5.62%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.12) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Nutrien Ltd. will post 3.69 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were paid a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.09%. Nutrien’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.00%.

Nutrien Profile

Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs, services, and solutions. The company offers potash, nitrogen, phosphate, and sulfate products; and financial solutions. It also distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products through approximately 2,000 retail locations in the United States, Canada, South America, and Australia.

